    Maritime Domain Awareness Operations

    JAPAN

    08.21.2024

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    240821-N-ZZ999-1001 Tsushima Strait (AUG. 21, 2024)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, conduct maritime domain awareness operations in the vicinity of the Tsushima Strait, Aug. 21, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Branden Deeter)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 00:07
    VIRIN: 240821-N-ZZ999-1001
    Location: JP
    #FREEANDOPENINDOPACIFIC
    #CRITICALWATERWAYS
    #SAFEANDSECURESEAS

