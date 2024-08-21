240821-N-ZZ999-1001 Tsushima Strait (AUG. 21, 2024)



U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, conduct maritime domain awareness operations in the vicinity of the Tsushima Strait, Aug. 21, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Branden Deeter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 00:07 Photo ID: 8605877 VIRIN: 240821-N-ZZ999-1001 Resolution: 1429x959 Size: 315.07 KB Location: JP Web Views: 15 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maritime Domain Awareness Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.