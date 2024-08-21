Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Macomb Native Illinois National Guard Soldier Receives Command Coin from Major General on State Active Duty

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Adams 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, visited the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package Soldiers and Airmen supporting safety at the Democratic National Convention August 21st to speak with the guardsmen and women about their missions and to thank them for their service. During Boyd's visit he presented his command coin to Pvt. 1st Class Kathleen Lage of Macomb, Illinois, serving with the 233rd Military Police Company, 404th MEB (Maneuver Enhancement Brigade)
    for excelling at being a full-time student while serving on State Active Duty for the 2024 DNC. This is also PFC Lage’s first long-term engagement through her service in the National Guard, and has demonstrated nothing but professionalism beyond veteran soldiers with additional experience.

