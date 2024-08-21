Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC commander and command chief visit KAFB

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Air Force Global Strike Command commander, coins Rebecca Auringer, 377th Air Base Wing Inspector General team member, during a visit to Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 7. Auringer, who has completed over 40 years of service, was presented with the coin for her professionalism and exemplary work on the Inspector General team at Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

