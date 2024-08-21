Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis Tuesday: Staff Sgt. Doh

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Essivi Doh, 60th Security Forces Squadron commander’s support staff noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 16, 2024.  Security Forces personnel are the Air Force's first line of defense, and it is their job to maintain the rule of law on all Air Force bases and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

