U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Essivi Doh, 60th Security Forces Squadron commander’s support staff noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 16, 2024. Security Forces personnel are the Air Force's first line of defense, and it is their job to maintain the rule of law on all Air Force bases and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 17:12 Photo ID: 8605338 VIRIN: 240816-F-OY799-1027 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 18.39 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis Tuesday: Staff Sgt. Doh, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.