Team Travis Tuesday: Tech. Sgt. Pettus

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dorell Pettus, 60th Wing Staff Agency Inspector General analyst, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 16, 2024. The IG is responsible for validating and verifying self-assessment programs, and independently assess the performance of organizations at and below the Wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

