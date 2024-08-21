U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dorell Pettus, 60th Wing Staff Agency Inspector General analyst, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 16, 2024. The IG is responsible for validating and verifying self-assessment programs, and independently assess the performance of organizations at and below the Wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8605322
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-OY799-1008
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|20.61 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis Tuesday: Tech. Sgt. Pettus, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
