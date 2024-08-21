Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis Tuesday: Tech. Sgt. Pettus

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dorell Pettus, 60th Wing Staff Agency Inspector General analyst, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 16, 2024.  The IG is responsible for validating and verifying self-assessment programs, and independently assess the performance of organizations at and below the Wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 17:09
    Photo ID: 8605322
    VIRIN: 240816-F-OY799-1008
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 20.61 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis Tuesday: Tech. Sgt. Pettus, by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    USAF
    Team Travis Tuesday
    60 WSA

