Mobility Warrant Officers assigned to the 596th and 599th Transportation Brigades inspect the clearance yard prior to the vessel discharge operation during Turbo Distribution 24-4 at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 13. The warrant officers were there to observe the Joint Task Force Port Opening Seaport of Debarkation forward node/staging yard operations and assess and measure the training audience’s performance against TRANSCOM Joint Mission Essential Task (JMET) standards and measures.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 14:48
|Photo ID:
|8603056
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-QT896-2287
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commercial seaport becomes training ground for TRANSCOM Army-Navy field training exercise, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
