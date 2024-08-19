Commercial seaport becomes training ground for TRANSCOM Army-Navy field training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mobility Warrant Officers assigned to the 596th and 599th Transportation Brigades inspect the clearance yard prior to the vessel discharge operation during Turbo Distribution 24-4 at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 13. The warrant officers were there to observe the Joint Task Force Port Opening Seaport of Debarkation forward node/staging yard operations and assess and measure the training audience’s performance against TRANSCOM Joint Mission Essential Task (JMET) standards and measures.