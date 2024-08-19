Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commercial seaport becomes training ground for TRANSCOM Army-Navy field training exercise

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commercial seaport becomes training ground for TRANSCOM Army-Navy field training exercise

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Mobility Warrant Officers assigned to the 596th and 599th Transportation Brigades inspect the clearance yard prior to the vessel discharge operation during Turbo Distribution 24-4 at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 13. The warrant officers were there to observe the Joint Task Force Port Opening Seaport of Debarkation forward node/staging yard operations and assess and measure the training audience’s performance against TRANSCOM Joint Mission Essential Task (JMET) standards and measures.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 14:48
    Photo ID: 8603056
    VIRIN: 240813-A-QT896-2287
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commercial seaport becomes training ground for TRANSCOM Army-Navy field training exercise, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    transcom
    rail yard
    harbor bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download