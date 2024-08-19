U.S. military medical forces synchronize medical operations across Europe and Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa and director of Defense Health Network Europe, provides opening remarks at the Medical Readiness Command, Europe Senior Leader Forum Aug. 20. More than 120 U.S. military medical leaders, providers, planners, and logisticians from across the European and African theaters assembled at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany Aug. 20 - 23 to take part in a Senior Leader Forum hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Europe. The purpose of the forum was to establish a common operational picture, orient medical leaders to the Europe and African theaters and synchronize all theater medical activities for any potential real-world contingencies that may arise. (Photo by Kirk Frady)