Fist Day High Fives

A student from Tanglewood Elementary School gives a high-five to Col. Jermaine Campbell, commander of the 931st Maintenance Squadron, and Tech Sgt. Tony Mathews, 184th Wing production recruiter, Aug. 15, 2024, in Derby, Kansas. Airmen from the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, 184th Wing and 931st Air Refueling Wing showed their community support by welcoming students with fist bumps and high-fives on their first day of school. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed)