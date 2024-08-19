Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    586th Field Hospital Conducts Pre-Deployment Casing Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky - 586th Field Hospital Commander Lt. Col. Frances Young and Senior Enlisted Advisor Master Sgt. Eugene Morgan case the colors Aug. 20, signifying their next chapter as they prepare to deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 17:15
    Photo ID: 8601121
    VIRIN: 200820-A-AA791-3966
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
