586th Field Hospital Conducts Pre-Deployment Casing Ceremony

FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky - 586th Field Hospital Commander Lt. Col. Frances Young and Senior Enlisted Advisor Master Sgt. Eugene Morgan case the colors Aug. 20, signifying their next chapter as they prepare to deploy in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
|08.20.2020
|08.20.2024 17:15
|8601121
|200820-A-AA791-3966
|3840x2160
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|1
|0
