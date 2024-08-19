The U.S. Air Force Military Training Instructor Monument sits in-front of 37th Training Wing headquarters adjacent to the installation military training parade field, early in the morning at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024. JBSA-Lackland is considered the Gateway to the Air Force because every enlisted service member completes basic military training at this location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
This work, Military Training Instructor Monument, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
