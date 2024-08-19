Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Military Training Instructor Monument sits in-front of 37th Training Wing headquarters adjacent to the installation military training parade field, early in the morning at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024. JBSA-Lackland is considered the Gateway to the Air Force because every enlisted service member completes basic military training at this location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 12:19
    Photo ID: 8600361
    VIRIN: 240820-F-FV908-1009
    Resolution: 2400x3600
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Military Training Instructor Monument, by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    37th Training Wing
    Joint Base San Antonio

