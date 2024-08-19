JBAB celebrates opening of Slip Inn enclosure with ribbon cutting ceremony

Base leaders and employees from the Slip Inn Waterfront Restaurant celebrate the completion of the Slip Inn enclosure with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2024. The employees were accompanied by the JBAB and 11th Wing command team, all members of the U.S. Air Force: Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander; Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, JBAB senior enlisted leader and 11th WG command chief, and Col. James A. Hudnell, deputy commander. Construction started in May 2024 which is a part of a greater effort to improve the quality of life on JBAB. The enclosed outdoor area is expected to be a year-round space for entertainment possibilities and community building. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Shanel Toussaint)
