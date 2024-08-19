Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB celebrates opening of Slip Inn enclosure with ribbon cutting ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Base leaders and employees from the Slip Inn Waterfront Restaurant celebrate the completion of the Slip Inn enclosure with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 16, 2024. The employees were accompanied by the JBAB and 11th Wing command team, all members of the U.S. Air Force: Col. Ryan A.F. Crowley, commander; Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, JBAB senior enlisted leader and 11th WG command chief, and Col. James A. Hudnell, deputy commander. Construction started in May 2024 which is a part of a greater effort to improve the quality of life on JBAB. The enclosed outdoor area is expected to be a year-round space for entertainment possibilities and community building. (U.S. Air Force photo by A1C Shanel Toussaint)

