U.S. Coast Guard completes Operation Island Chief in Pacific region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard personnel from District Fourteen and Air Station Barbers Point pose for a photo with a member of the Royal New Zealand Air Force and Forum Fisheries Agency at the Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre (RFSC) in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Aug. 13, 2024. An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew from Air Station Barbers Point toured the RFSC as part of their participation in Operation Island Chief, during which they searched over 232,100 square miles in the South Pacific to detect any illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activity. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)