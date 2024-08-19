Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom exercises readiness

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group

    Tech. Sgt. Andrew Kulakowski, Investigator Philip Smith, and others, 66th Security Forces Squadron personnel, respond to an active shooter exercise scenario at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., July 23. 66 SFS personnel participated in the active shooter scenario to enhance their preparedness, speed, and effectiveness in neutralizing threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8598918
    VIRIN: 240723-F-JW594-1150
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Hanscom exercises readiness, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    active shooter exercise
    66th Security Forces Squadron personnel

