Hanscom exercises readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Kulakowski, Investigator Philip Smith, and others, 66th Security Forces Squadron personnel, respond to an active shooter exercise scenario at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., July 23. 66 SFS personnel participated in the active shooter scenario to enhance their preparedness, speed, and effectiveness in neutralizing threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)