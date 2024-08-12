Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVCENT N4 Receives Admiral Stan Arthur Award for Logistics and Sustainment Team of the Year 2023

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    08.12.2024

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240812-A-JW456-1029 MANAMA, Bahrain (Aug. 12, 2024) The Directorate of Logistics and Infrastructure (N4) team, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), pose in front of the NAVCENT building holding the 2023 Admiral Stan Arthur Award for Logistics and Sustainment Team of the Year onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Aug. 12. The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb. (Official U.S. Army photo)

