    AT 24-01 CPX

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Maj. Benjamin Pimpl 

    35th Infantry Division

    Col. Darren Koberlein, operations officer, and Brig. Gen. Martin Clay, deputy commanding general, operations, discuss key components of the military decision making process during COA development brief. After several days of working with our training partners, the 35th Infantry Division staff transitioned from academics to command post operations during the combined combined post exercise with the 1st Infantry Division August 14.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.18.2024 17:02
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    Missouri National Guard
    Kansas National Guard
    Fort Riley 1st. Infantry Division
    iii Armored Corps

