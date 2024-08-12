U.S. Second Fleet Observes Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group COMPTUEX

Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group 4, right, and Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, center, listen in during a conversation with Vice Adm. Doug G. Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, left, in the in-port cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Training Unit Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

