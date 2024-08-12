Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Second Fleet Observes Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group COMPTUEX

    U.S. Second Fleet Observes Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group COMPTUEX

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Matthew Stroup 

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group 4, right, and Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, center, listen in during a conversation with Vice Adm. Doug G. Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, left, in the in-port cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Training Unit Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8595804
    VIRIN: 240812-N-LR347-1017
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Second Fleet Observes Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group COMPTUEX, by LCDR Matthew Stroup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    CSG 4
    HST CSG
    U.S. Navy
    USS Harry S. Truman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download