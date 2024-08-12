Field training exercise held at seaport of debarkation exercise for Army, Navy

Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) set up a cooling tent at the Port of Corpus Christi Aug. 14.



The Soldiers were training to rapidly open and establish a sea port of debarkation and establish initial distribution networks for reception, staging and onward movement operations supporting humanitarian, disaster relief and contingency operations.

