    Field training exercise held at seaport of debarkation exercise for Army, Navy

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) set up a cooling tent at the Port of Corpus Christi Aug. 14.

    The Soldiers were training to rapidly open and establish a sea port of debarkation and establish initial distribution networks for reception, staging and onward movement operations supporting humanitarian, disaster relief and contingency operations.

