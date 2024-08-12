Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military energy contracting forum consolidates efforts for service branches

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALA., ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Lillian Putnam 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Gregory Lane, Military Energy Performance Contracting Forum lead, addresses forum attendees at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Aug. 12. The forum focused on service-wide energy programs and projects utilizing private capital to make infrastructure improvements and new efficiencies without tapping into the capital budget.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 09:12
    Photo ID: 8594107
    VIRIN: 240812-A-CP884-1001
    Resolution: 4417x3001
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALA., ALABAMA, US
    Military energy contracting forum consolidates efforts for service branches

    TAGS

    USACE
    Huntsville Center
    third-party financing
    Energy Savings Performance Contracting
    Utility Energy Services Contracting
    Military Energy Performance Contracting Forum

