Gregory Lane, Military Energy Performance Contracting Forum lead, addresses forum attendees at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Aug. 12. The forum focused on service-wide energy programs and projects utilizing private capital to make infrastructure improvements and new efficiencies without tapping into the capital budget.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2024 09:12
|Photo ID:
|8594107
|VIRIN:
|240812-A-CP884-1001
|Resolution:
|4417x3001
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALA., ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military energy contracting forum consolidates efforts for service branches, by Lillian Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military energy contracting forum consolidates efforts for service branches
