Gregory Lane, Military Energy Performance Contracting Forum lead, addresses forum attendees at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Aug. 12. The forum focused on service-wide energy programs and projects utilizing private capital to make infrastructure improvements and new efficiencies without tapping into the capital budget.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.16.2024 09:12 Photo ID: 8594107 VIRIN: 240812-A-CP884-1001 Resolution: 4417x3001 Size: 1.64 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALA., ALABAMA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military energy contracting forum consolidates efforts for service branches, by Lillian Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.