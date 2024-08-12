Drivers learn Logistic Operations during Turbo Distribution 24-4

Army Transporters (88M) assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) hold a tally sheet during the Turbo Distribution 24-4 Seaport of Debarkation exercise at Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 15. The training event offered a chance for drivers to learn about logistical operations and see how the Army runs port operations at seaports of debarkation.

Date Taken: 08.15.2024 by Julie A Kelemen