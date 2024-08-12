Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers provide intransit visibility with new equipment

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) utilize the Portable Deployment Kit (PDK) Lite during Turbo Distribution 24-4 at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 15.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 08:49
    Location: US
