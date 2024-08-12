Army CID and DoDEA Europe Urge Caution with Back-to-School Social Media Posts

As the new school year approaches, the Army CID-Europe Field Office and DoDEA Europe advise parents to be cautious with back-to-school posts on social media. Sharing personal details online can put our children at risk. Here are some tips:

1. Avoid sharing specific personal details.

2. Refrain from posting photos revealing identifiable locations.

3. Review privacy settings on social media accounts.

4. Be cautious of friend requests and potential hoax accounts.

5. Have open conversations with your children about online safety.

