Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army CID and DoDEA Europe Urge Caution with Back-to-School Social Media Posts

    Army CID and DoDEA Europe Urge Caution with Back-to-School Social Media Posts

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    As the new school year approaches, the Army CID-Europe Field Office and DoDEA Europe advise parents to be cautious with back-to-school posts on social media. Sharing personal details online can put our children at risk. Here are some tips:
    1. Avoid sharing specific personal details.
    2. Refrain from posting photos revealing identifiable locations.
    3. Review privacy settings on social media accounts.
    4. Be cautious of friend requests and potential hoax accounts.
    5. Have open conversations with your children about online safety.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.16.2024 05:32
    Photo ID: 8593905
    VIRIN: 240816-D-OJ223-4541
    Resolution: 1539x1991
    Size: 439.34 KB
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army CID and DoDEA Europe Urge Caution with Back-to-School Social Media Posts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army CID and DoDEA Europe Urge Caution with Back-to-School Social Media Posts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoDEA
    CID
    DoDEA Europe
    Army CID Europe Field Office
    Army Criminal Investigation Division Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download