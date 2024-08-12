Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSTX 24-02 takes flight

    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Shaiyla Hakeem 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1-159th General Support Aviation Battalion, based out of McDill Air Force Base in Florida, provide air support operations to multi-role bridging companies of the 652d Engineer Battalion during the Combined Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2024. CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets (Courtesy of U.S. Army Spc. Ismael Wright).

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.15.2024 21:36
    Photo ID: 8593563
    VIRIN: 240813-A-NQ728-6370
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: WISCONSIN, US
    readiness
    CSTX
    usarmy
    FortMcCoy
    usarmyreserve
    86TDBlackhawks

