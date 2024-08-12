CSTX 24-02 takes flight

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 1-159th General Support Aviation Battalion, based out of McDill Air Force Base in Florida, provide air support operations to multi-role bridging companies of the 652d Engineer Battalion during the Combined Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 13, 2024. CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets (Courtesy of U.S. Army Spc. Ismael Wright).
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2024 21:36
|Photo ID:
|8593563
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-NQ728-6370
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
