CSTX 24-02 takes flight

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from A Company, 5-159th General Support Aviation Battalion, based out of MacDill AirForce Base, Florida conduct flight operations in support of the Combined Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 24-02 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2024. CSTX is a crucial training event aimed at ensuring Soldiers are fully prepared to execute their mission-essential tasks at any time, safeguarding and defending our nation and its assets (Courtesy of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ashley Miller)

