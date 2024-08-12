Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S4S commander strengthens ties with Norwegian delegation during Space Norway ASBM launch

    BUELLTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Maj. Julian Labit 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces-Space commander, third from left, stands with Ole Felix Dahl, Norwegian Deputy Director General, fourth from left; NOR Brig. Gen. Halvor Johansen, Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces Cyber Defence, second from left; and other U.S. and Norwegian representatives in Buellton, Calif., Aug. 11, 2024. The Norwegian delegation visited Vandenberg Space Force Base to view the launch of the Space Norway Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission to Molniya transfer orbit. Schiess and the delegation took the opportunity to speak about ways the U.S. and Norway can partner to strengthen existing space capabilities and continue opportunities for security cooperation in the face of threats in the space environment. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Maj. Latina Jones)

