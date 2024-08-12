Capt. Luke Neal at Bulgarian Land Forces Academy

“In Bulgaria, one of the partnerships that had the most positive impact for the Vth Corps mission was the relationship we set up with the Bulgarian Military Academy, and our work with the Bulgarian CIMIC [Civil-Military Cooperation],” said Capt. Luke Neal, a 353rd CACOM Civil Affairs officer who recently received a General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award for his work in forging partnerships. “We could sell the CIMIC/Civil Affairs mission to the up-and-coming maneuver officers in the Bulgarian Army and increase Bulgarian inter-service interoperability along with US/Bulgarian military interoperability.”

