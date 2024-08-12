1st MAW CG visits 1st LAAD

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Marcus B. Annibale, commanding general, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) poses with Marines with 1st Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalion at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2024. This visit marked Annibale’s first engagement with 1st LAAD Battalion since assuming command, during which he conducted a week-long assessment of group operations to ensure that 1st MAW squadrons are effectively utilizing their training and resources to enhance readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Hannah Venables)

Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US by 1LT Hannah Venables