USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (August 14, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) secure an F-35B Lightning, from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 to the ship’s flight deck, during routine operations in the Philippine Sea, August 14. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

