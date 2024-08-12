Image created featuring Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers, better known as "KATUSA" who have served side-by-side with Eighth Army Soldiers for 74 years. KATUSAs are Republic of Korea Army soldiers who apply to serve in U.S. Army units while completing their South Korea mandatory military service requirement.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2024 00:38
|Photo ID:
|8588521
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-LO365-8888
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, At 74 years, KATUSA program continues to strengthen ROK-US alliance, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KATUSA program continues to strengthen ROK-US alliance after 74 years
No keywords found.