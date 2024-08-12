Image created featuring Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers, better known as "KATUSA" who have served side-by-side with Eighth Army Soldiers for 74 years. KATUSAs are Republic of Korea Army soldiers who apply to serve in U.S. Army units while completing their South Korea mandatory military service requirement.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.14.2024 00:38 Photo ID: 8588521 VIRIN: 240815-A-LO365-8888 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.98 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, At 74 years, KATUSA program continues to strengthen ROK-US alliance, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.