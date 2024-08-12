Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At 74 years, KATUSA program continues to strengthen ROK-US alliance

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Kenji Thuloweit  

    8th Army

    Image created featuring Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army soldiers, better known as "KATUSA" who have served side-by-side with Eighth Army Soldiers for 74 years. KATUSAs are Republic of Korea Army soldiers who apply to serve in U.S. Army units while completing their South Korea mandatory military service requirement.

    KATUSA program continues to strengthen ROK-US alliance after 74 years

