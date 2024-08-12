On July 10, 2024, DC3 was honored to host leaders from India's Defence Cyber Agency for a mission briefing & lab tour. Participants exchanged insights & techniques to reduce national cyber risks & investigated opportunities for future partnership.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8587498
|VIRIN:
|240710-O-FX149-9357
|Resolution:
|5356x4000
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, India's Defence Cyber Agency DC3 Visit, by James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.