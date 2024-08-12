3148 Training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amber Richardson, 495th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals a F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 9, 2024. Our ability to quickly respond and reassure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we train and operate together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

