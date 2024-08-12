U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class DeVaughn Johnson, 495th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals a F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 9, 2024. Our ability to quickly respond and reassure allies and partners rests upon the fact that we train and operate together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
This work, 3148 Training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.