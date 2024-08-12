Stanford University has a longstanding relationship with the Army Medical field, collaborating on pioneering research and innovations that contribute to advancements in military healthcare. During the Surgeon General’s visit, discussions highlighted Stanford’s role in developing cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), that have the potential to revolutionize emergency medicine and enhance the care provided to soldiers in the field. This partnership underscores the shared commitment to advancing medical science and improving health outcomes for military personnel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 21:09 Photo ID: 8586023 VIRIN: 240809-A-PI744-5906 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 683.53 KB Location: PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Surgeon General Strengthens Ties With Silicon Valley to Boost Military Healthcare, by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.