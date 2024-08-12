Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Surgeon General Strengthens Ties With Silicon Valley to Boost Military Healthcare

    PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Stanford University has a longstanding relationship with the Army Medical field, collaborating on pioneering research and innovations that contribute to advancements in military healthcare. During the Surgeon General’s visit, discussions highlighted Stanford’s role in developing cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), that have the potential to revolutionize emergency medicine and enhance the care provided to soldiers in the field. This partnership underscores the shared commitment to advancing medical science and improving health outcomes for military personnel.

