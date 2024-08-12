Army Surgeon General Strengthens Ties With Silicon Valley to Boost Military Healthcare

During a strategic visit to Silicon Valley, U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre reinforced key partnerships with Stanford University and Google to advance military healthcare and readiness. The visit included discussions on integrating cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, into military operations. Lt. Gen. Izaguirre also met with leaders at the 63rd Readiness Division in Mountain View, where community engagement, recruitment, and the importance of mentorship were emphasized. The visit, part of the broader “California Commitment” initiative, highlighted the Army’s efforts to strengthen ties with civilian sectors, enhance recruitment, and ensure a robust and prepared force.

