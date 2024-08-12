Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Surgeon General Strengthens Ties With Silicon Valley to Boost Military Healthcare

    Army Surgeon General Strengthens Ties With Silicon Valley to Boost Military Healthcare

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Oposnow 

    63rd Readiness Division

    During a strategic visit to Silicon Valley, U.S. Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary K. Izaguirre reinforced key partnerships with Stanford University and Google to advance military healthcare and readiness. The visit included discussions on integrating cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, into military operations. Lt. Gen. Izaguirre also met with leaders at the 63rd Readiness Division in Mountain View, where community engagement, recruitment, and the importance of mentorship were emphasized. The visit, part of the broader “California Commitment” initiative, highlighted the Army’s efforts to strengthen ties with civilian sectors, enhance recruitment, and ensure a robust and prepared force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8586022
    VIRIN: 240809-A-PI744-9343
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 583.71 KB
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Surgeon General Strengthens Ties With Silicon Valley to Boost Military Healthcare, by SFC Christopher Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Surgeon General Strengthens Ties With Silicon Valley to Boost Military Healthcare

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download