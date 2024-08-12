Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mrs. Allvin visits Team Kirtland

    Mrs. Allvin visits Team Kirtland

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Gina Allvin, spouse of Gen. David W. Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, toured Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., August 6th. She discussed employment issues with spouses and other base concerns with civic leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8585341
    VIRIN: 240806-F-ST571-1092
    Resolution: 5524x3675
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs. Allvin visits Team Kirtland, by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Team Kirtland
    Gina Allvin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download