U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets learn seamanship skills aboard Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327), in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 1, 2024. Eagle's primary mission is training cadets and officer candidates. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

