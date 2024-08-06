SFC Mannley, Medical Center of Excellence squad leaders, helps one of his squad mates to zero the M-4 Carbine during the TRADOC Best Squad competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on Aug. 11, 2024.
This work, MEDCoE Day 1 Best Squad, by SFC Duane Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
