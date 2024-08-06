Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE Day 1 Best Squad

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Duane Adams 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    SFC Mannley, Medical Center of Excellence squad leaders, helps one of his squad mates to zero the M-4 Carbine during the TRADOC Best Squad competition at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on Aug. 11, 2024.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.11.2024 17:09
    Location: MISSOURI, US
    MEDCoE
    TRADOC Best Squad

