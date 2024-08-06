Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    315th AES PIT Palmetto Hurricane Exercise

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa Rodriguez 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Harvey Carcana, an air transportation specialist with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, operates 10K all-terrain forklift to load cargo off a C-17 aircraft at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Aug. 2, 2024. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, supported the 315th AES patient insertion team during the Palmetto Hurricane exercise, where they swiftly evacuated wounded patients, enhancing their rescue and recovery skills for future emergencies. (U.S. National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Marrissa L. Rodriguez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring identification elements.)

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    156th Wing
    315th Wing

