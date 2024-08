MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard units coordinated with local partners in a response to a capsized vessel with five persons and a dog in the water off Mackinac Island, Michigan on Friday. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo by Station St. Ignace)

