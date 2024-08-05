Eagle sails into Boston

U.S. Coast Guard Seaman John Ryan, mans the helm during the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle’s transit to Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 9, 2024. Eagle embarked friends, family, and community members aboard for the transit to Coast Guard Base Boston. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 17:39 Photo ID: 8582070 VIRIN: 240809-G-NJ244-9476 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 898.45 KB Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN