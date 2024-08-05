U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Cols. Jeffrey Haynes, the outgoing 113th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, and Lindsey Jackson, the incoming 113th LRS commander, smile during a change of command ceremony held on August 9, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Haynes is continuing his service as Aide-de-Camp, Office of the Chief, National Guard Bureau, Defense Pentagon, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8581998
|VIRIN:
|240809-Z-EB151-1045
|Resolution:
|5143x3885
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 113th LRS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.