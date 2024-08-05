113th LRS Change of Command

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Cols. Jeffrey Haynes, the outgoing 113th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, and Lindsey Jackson, the incoming 113th LRS commander, smile during a change of command ceremony held on August 9, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Haynes is continuing his service as Aide-de-Camp, Office of the Chief, National Guard Bureau, Defense Pentagon, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

