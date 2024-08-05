The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers E&C Awards Program recognizes employees & teams' contributions of excellence in performance, leadership, professional development and community support throughout the fields of Engineering and Construction.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8580988
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-GI410-1545
|Resolution:
|2400x1800
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Affairs quality assurance team recognized nationally, by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Veterans Affairs quality assurance team recognized nationally
No keywords found.