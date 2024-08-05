A group of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville officers visited the Missile Assembly Building at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2024. The group was walked through the process of how ballistic missiles are assembled together and the intricate parts in each section and their purpose. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 08:15 Photo ID: 8580764 VIRIN: 240802-N-DU371-1001 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 5.77 MB Location: ST. MARYS, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLCJ officer professional development, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.