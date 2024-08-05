Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLCJ officer professional development

    ST. MARYS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    A group of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville officers visited the Missile Assembly Building at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Aug. 2, 2024. The group was walked through the process of how ballistic missiles are assembled together and the intricate parts in each section and their purpose. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 08:15
    This work, NAVSUP FLCJ officer professional development, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

