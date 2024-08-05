U.S. Army NATO focuses on convergence challenges

The U.S. Army NATO hosted its 23rd annual Senior Army Leaders Meeting July 29 to August 1 to give leaders from 82 locations in 22 countries the opportunity to meet face-to-face and share knowledge and ideas on NATO operations and how best to support the roughly 1,100 Soldiers serving within NATO organizations. The participants in the meeting were a combination of senior Army officers and senior national representatives assigned to NATO billets, senior Army leaders assigned to U.S. Army Europe units, senior NATO leaders and program managers who provide support to the U.S. Army NATO. Many of the Soldiers serving in NATO billets are far from U.S. military facilities and the support network those facilities bring. (Photo by Sandra Roemer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 08:03 Photo ID: 8580745 VIRIN: 240730-A-RR559-1019 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.94 MB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN