Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, awards James H. Price with an award in recognition of 35 years of service to the government of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 17:22
|Photo ID:
|8579986
|VIRIN:
|240612-N-PW030-1047
|Resolution:
|6736x4493
|Size:
|484.69 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240612-N-PW030-1047, by PO3 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.