240612-N-PW030-1047

Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, commander, awards James H. Price with an award in recognition of 35 years of service to the government of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

