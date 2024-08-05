Braden River High School in Bradenton, Florida January 2024

MSG Christopher Nastari from Team SFL was at Braden River High School in Bradenton, Florida, on January 24, 2024, talking with their Army JROTC cadets about Army life and what it means to be a Soldier For Life.

