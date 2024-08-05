Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Braden River High School in Bradenton, Florida January 2024

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    MSG Christopher Nastari from Team SFL was at Braden River High School in Bradenton, Florida, on January 24, 2024, talking with their Army JROTC cadets about Army life and what it means to be a Soldier For Life.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:31
    Location: US
    Soldier For Life

