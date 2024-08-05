Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Wasp Conducts Port Visit to Limassol, Republic of Cyprus

    USS Wasp Conducts Port Visit to Limassol, Republic of Cyprus

    LIMASSOL, CYPRUS

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    240808-N-ME988-1029 LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Aug. 8, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) pulls into Limassol, Cyprus, for a port visit, Aug. 8, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 04:53
    Photo ID: 8577885
    VIRIN: 240808-N-ME988-1029
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: LIMASSOL, CY
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wasp Conducts Port Visit to Limassol, Republic of Cyprus, by CPO Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Wasp Conducts Port Visit to Limassol, Republic of Cyprus

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    Cyprus
    port visit
    Task Force 61/2
    WSPARG-24THMEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download