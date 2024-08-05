USS Wasp Conducts Port Visit to Limassol, Republic of Cyprus

240808-N-ME988-1029 LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Aug. 8, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) pulls into Limassol, Cyprus, for a port visit, Aug. 8, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

