    Deputy Surgeon General Live Interview Chicago Navy Week

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Gloria Kwizera 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    240807-N-XW717-1001 CHICAGO (Aug. 7, 2024) ABC 7 Chicago's Eyewitness News in the Morning anchors Rob Hughes and Tanja Babich speak with U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman for a live studio segment during Chicago Navy Week, Aug. 7. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

    Chicago
    Navy Medicine
    Community Outreach
    Navy Weeks
    Media Interview

