240807-N-XW717-1001 CHICAGO (Aug. 7, 2024) ABC 7 Chicago's Eyewitness News in the Morning anchors Rob Hughes and Tanja Babich speak with U.S. Navy Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman for a live studio segment during Chicago Navy Week, Aug. 7. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Gloria Kwizera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 22:09 Photo ID: 8577555 VIRIN: 240807-N-XW717-1001 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 2.86 MB Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deputy Surgeon General Live Interview Chicago Navy Week, by Gloria Kwizera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.