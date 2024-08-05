Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City

U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets listen to Coast Guard Cutter Eagle crewmembers during Eagle's transit into Rockland Harbor, Aug. 2, 2024. Eagle, the Coast Guard's First District, and Coast Guard Station Rockland celebrated Rockland recertifying as a Coast Guard City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trever Hammack)
