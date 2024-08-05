Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City

    Coast Guard celebrates Rockland as a Coast Guard City

    ROCKLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets listen to Coast Guard Cutter Eagle crewmembers during Eagle's transit into Rockland Harbor, Aug. 2, 2024. Eagle, the Coast Guard's First District, and Coast Guard Station Rockland celebrated Rockland recertifying as a Coast Guard City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trever Hammack)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 09:19
    Location: ROCKLAND, MAINE, US
    TAGS

    USCG
    Eagle
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle
    USCGA

