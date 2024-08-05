WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, engages U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy medical planners and logisticians at the Army Strategic Health Readiness Workshop held at U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany Aug. 6–9. The medical workshop is the first of three annual meetings and sets the stage for the strategic direction of operational Army medicine in Europe. The workshop also ensures plans, exercises and resources are aligned with readiness objectives, thereby enhancing overall mission effectiveness. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2024 Date Posted: 08.07.2024 05:10 Photo ID: 8575349 VIRIN: 240806-A-YV790-4061 Resolution: 5654x3993 Size: 2.57 MB Location: DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Strategic Health Readiness Workshop, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.