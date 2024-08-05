Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe conducts Strategic Health Readiness Workshop

    GERMANY

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, engages U.S. Army, Air Force and Navy medical planners and logisticians at the Army Strategic Health Readiness Workshop held at U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany Aug. 6–9. The medical workshop is the first of three annual meetings and sets the stage for the strategic direction of operational Army medicine in Europe. The workshop also ensures plans, exercises and resources are aligned with readiness objectives, thereby enhancing overall mission effectiveness. (Photo by Kirk Frady)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 05:10
    Photo ID: 8575349
    VIRIN: 240806-A-YV790-4061
    Resolution: 5654x3993
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: DE
    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether

