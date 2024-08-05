Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    868th Engineer Company Responds to Suwannee River Flood Rescue Call

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 868th Engineer Company of the 83rd Troop Command respond to a call to rescue a family trapped on their roof due to the rising waters of the Suwannee River. The FLARNG is mobilized to provide emergency assistance and ensure the safety of affected residents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Pedro R. Perez, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

