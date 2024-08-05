868th Engineer Company Responds to Suwannee River Flood Rescue Call

Soldiers from the 868th Engineer Company of the 83rd Troop Command respond to a call to rescue a family trapped on their roof due to the rising waters of the Suwannee River. The FLARNG is mobilized to provide emergency assistance and ensure the safety of affected residents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Pedro R. Perez, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

